FILE - Brent Sass heads down the Yukon River between Ruby and Galena, Alaska, on March 13, 2020, during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The top five mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race appear to be taking an extended break in the ghost town of Cripple, Alaska. Sass was the first musher to reach Cripple Wednesday, March 9, 2022, winning $3,000 in gold nuggets for the feat. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)