Five-time winner Dallas Seavey takes his sled dog team through a snowstorm in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The competitive start of the nearly 1,000-mile race will be held March 6, 2022, in Willow, Alaska, with the winner expected in the Bering Sea coastal town of Nome about nine days later. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)