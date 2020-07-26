Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.