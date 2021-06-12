FILE - In this April 24, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones speaks to the media regarding the firing of Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov during an NBA basketball news conference in Phoenix. Jones’ hiring of coach Monty Williams and acquiring of All-Star guard Chris Paul are two of the biggest reasons why the Suns are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010. (AP Photo/Matt York, FIle)