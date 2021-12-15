FILE - James Hinchcliffe, of Canada, waits in the pits before a practice session for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. Hinchcliffe, one of IndyCar's most popular drivers, said Tuesday, Dec. 14, he's stepping away from full-time racing in the series. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)