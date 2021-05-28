Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, attends the government task force meeting for the COVID-19 measures at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, May 28, 2021. Japan extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days on Friday, with infections not yet slowing to levels that would allow it to safely host the Olympics, which open in just over 50 days. (Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)