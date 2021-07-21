FILE - This is a 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, currently a New York Jets assistant coach was in a “horrific” bicycle accident last weekend and is in critical condition. Denver TV station 9News reported Monday night, July 29, 2021, that Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding in California. Agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed to the station the 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized. (AP Photo/File)