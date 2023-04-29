FILE - Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann looks to make a block during the team's NCAA college football game against Iowa, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. The New York Jets selected Tippmann in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, April 28. Tippmann, the 43rd overall pick, helps bolster an offensive line that will be protecting recently acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)