FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. Maye is facing three misdemeanor charges for his DUI arrest after an alleged car accident in Florida in Feb. 2021. Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged on Feb. 22 with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person, and leaving the scene of a crash in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case. ESPN first reported the accident and charges Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)