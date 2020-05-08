FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is shown on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich. Jim Harbaugh is pushing for a change that would allow football players to enter the NFL draft after their freshman or sophomore seasons in college. Harbaugh shared that idea among others in an open letter to the football community Thursday, May 7, 2020. Currently, players are not eligible for the NFL draft until they have been out of high school for at least three years. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)