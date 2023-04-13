FILE - Georgia coach Jim Harrick, left, and his son, assistant coach Jim Harrick Jr., sit prior to the start of a basketball game against Arkansas State in the Rainbow Classic basketball tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 20, 2001. Jim Harrick Jr., who played at Pepperdine and worked as an assistant basketball coach at Georgia and several other schools, has died. He was 58. Harrick Jr. died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home in San Marcos after battling a glioblastoma brain tumor for 2 1/2 years, according to UCLA. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter, File)