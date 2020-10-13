FILE - In this Wednesday, April 7, 2010, file photo, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan acknowledges the crowd after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Reds' baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Cincinnati. Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died. A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Danville, California. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)