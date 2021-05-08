Joe Veleno showed what he can do with the puck, and Jakub Vrana continued to make Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman look smart.
Vrana set up Veleno for his first NHL goal Friday at Nationwide Arena and then scored one of his own as the Wings played the first of back-to-back games against the Columbus Blue Jackets to wrap up their season.
The Wings rallied from a two-goal deficit to win, 5-2.
The victory puts the Wings (19-27-9) within reach of 20 victories. Last season, they finished with 17 wins in 71 games.
The Wings were behind 2-0 when Veleno scored at 13:50 of the second period. Gavin Bayreuther scored for the Blue Jackets less than two minutes in when his shot hit Michael Rasmussen and bounced past goalie Thomas Greiss, and Nathan Gerbe stuffed a backhand in on a breakaway at 7:48 of the second period.
Danny DeKeyser scored less than a minute after Veleno did. Mathias Brome fired a shot that deflected around the back of the net and out to DeKeyser, whose shot knuckled behind Columbus goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. Vrana then scored on a one-timer at 16:52.
Since joining the Wings on April 12 in the trade that sent Anthony Mantha to Washington, Vrana has seven goals and two assists in 10 games.
Vladislav Namestnikov scored into an empty net with 2:02 to play — and then again with 48 seconds to go.
©2021 www.freep.com. Visit at freep.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.