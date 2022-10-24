CHICAGO — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Sunday for their third straight win.
Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. Seth Jones and Patrick Kane each had two assists.
Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored and Martin Jones had 22 saves.
PANTHERS 3, ISLANDERS 2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and Florida held on to beat New York.
Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13.
Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 29 saves.
SHARKS 3, FLYERS 0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 31 shots for his 26th career shutout, and San Jose got its second win in three games.
Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining for the Sharks, who opened the season with five straight losses.
Felix Sandstron had 22 sabers for Philadelphia, which took its first home loss and looked flat in the second of a back-to-back after a 3-1 win at Nashville on Saturday night.
BLUE JACKETS 5, RANGERS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win as Columbus beat New York.
Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets who won for the first time in three road games. Liam Foudy and Jack Roslovic each had two assists.
Artemi Panarin scored to give him a point in each of the Rangers’ six games this season and Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves to fall to 0-2-0. New York lost its second straight at home after an overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday night.
RED WINGS 5, DUCKS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as Detroit beat Anaheim.
Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim.
The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0.
Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. The Ducks are 0-4-1 since opening the season with an overtime win at home against Seattle on Oct. 12. They’ve been outscored 23-9 during their skid.