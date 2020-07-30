FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 file photo, New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes (7) reacts during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in New York. José Reyes has retired from baseball, almost two years after playing his final game. The 37-year-old, a four-time All-Star shortstop for the New York Mets, made the announcement Wednesday, July 29, 2020 on Twitter. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)