FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith dribbles to the basket during the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland. J.R. Smith has joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their championship push. The Lakers announced their long-anticipated signing of Smith as a substitute player on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the first day allowed under the rules of the NBA's summer restart. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin, File)