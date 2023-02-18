FILE - Trainer Bob Baffert waits for the Breeders' Cup horse races at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2021. A federal judge on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, denied Baffert’s request to lift his two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Inc., ruling that the Hall of Fame trainer did not prove its discipline hurt his business and reputation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)