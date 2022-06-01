FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) adjusts his equipment before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. At the request of prosecutors, a suburban Denver judge on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, dismissed charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail. Arapahoe County District Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia closed the case after the county district attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, said Eric Ross, a spokesman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)