FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo pauses during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2022. A Las Vegas lawyer has been hit with a $335,000 penalty for pressing a bid in U.S. courts to force Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money he paid to a Nevada woman who claimed the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)