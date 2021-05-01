FILE - This Nov. 30, 2018 file photo shows Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Detroit. Kansas has hired Leipold as its next football coach, Friday, April 30, 2021. The Jayhawks are turning over one of college football’s worst programs to a longtime Division III coach with Midwestern roots. Leipold signed a six-year contract and takes over for Les Miles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)