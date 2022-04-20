FILE - Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the first set of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. American Gauff was knocked out in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday, April 19, after a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Daria Kasatkina. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File)