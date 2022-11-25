FILE - Kenyan athletes train together just after dawn on a dusty track in Kaptagat Forest in western Kenya, on Jan. 30, 2016. The threat of an imminent ban by track and field governing body World Athletics, which would likely have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year's world championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics was conceded by the Kenyan sports ministry in a statement issued on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)