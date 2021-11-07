FILE - In this March 20, 2010, file photo, NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, right, talks with team owner Roger Penske during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup series Food City 500 auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. Heading into the race Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Martinsville Speedway, Keselowski is in the final two races of his NASCAR career with Team Penske and would love nothing more than to close his 12-year run with another Cup championship. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)