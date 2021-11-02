WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Finishing the race is the first and most important goal of a true cross-country runner.
That thought goes hand in hand with the old saying that goes real achievement rarely comes without a little pain.
Just ask Kewaskum cross-country runner Isaiah Lubner, who when happily accepting congratulations after his strong seventh place finish in the WIAA D2-state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday pointed down to his left ankle, which had a nasty little gash in it from being spiked early in the 5,000-meter race.
“I’m not sure how it happened but I just had to keep going,” a smiling Lubner said on the beautiful late fall afternoon. “I had to finish the race.”
And that he did, coming across the line in 16:35.3, earning his second WCCCA all-state honors in as many years in the 151-runner field. He finished eighth in the pandemic- altered state D2 test last season in Colby.
Lubner, who earned two state medals in track last June, was pleased with his effort.
“Seventh was better than what I was seeded,” he said. “I started thinking top 10, top 15 would be good. Honestly, it was just fun being out there running with everyone, and again, I was just happy to finish the race. It was all in God’s hands. All glory to God.”
Lubner was also happy to have some company along for this state meet, as Indian sophomore Justin Toth claimed 110th in 18:52 in his first try on the challenging Ridges Golf Course layout.
“It was a blast to share this moment with him (Toth),” Lubner said. “Help him start out his state meet journey. Now I’m really looking forward to track (in the spring). I want to get PRs (bests) in everything.”
Nathan Cumberbatch of D2 boys team champion Shorewood, claimed the individual state title in 16:06.
Two Kewaskum girls were also at state as sophomore Abigail Gerhartz turned in a solid 26th-place effort in the 151-runner field with a time of 20:19. Fellow sophomore Bella Hooker was 118th in 22:32.3.
Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/ Benton/Cuba City won her third straight individual D2 title in 18:10.
Also very happy with a state top-10 finish were the Hartford boys, wh0 claimed eighth in the D1-boys team race. That showing was well ahead of the 16th-place ranking the Orioles held in the final state coaches’ poll.
A slow and steady approach helped the Orioles’ immensely, said coach Paul Horanoff.
“We were 19th at the mile (out of 20 teams),” he said, “but we wound up eighth. Everyone passed a ton of runners in that last mile. I think Adam Weyer (Hartford’s fourth runner) passed 42 guys in that last mile.
“It was really as good or better than we expected. The kids were peaking at the right time and were just so impressive in that last mile.”
Hartford scored 239 points for its spot in the 20-team field, as Onalaska edged topranked Homestead, which beat the Orioles for the North Shore Conference title, 89-94, for the state team title.
Nash Merklein led the way for Hartford earning 16th in the team standings (22nd overall) in 16:33. “Nash is a perfectionist,” Horanoff said. “He wanted to do better but he still had a great race.”
State track 800 champion Cael Schoemann was next in 45th (73rd overall) in 17:22, while Mason Weber 48th (79th) in 17:24, Weyer 58th (94th) in 17:32 and Jacob Mularski 72nd (114th) in 17:49 rounded out the scoring.
Other runners included Andrew Frase in 76th (118th) in 17:52 and Thomas Binns 79th (17:54).
All-in-all, it was a great day for the Hartford program, which was making its first trip to state since 1974.
Schoemann wasn’t sure about the race tactics at the beginning but was very pleased with them by the end.
“At around the half-mile mark, I looked around and we were just in front of the back golf cart (they are used to both lead and trail the field for its protection),” he said. “The plan to start slow and steady was smart because this course is so deceiving. You start out so easy (on a long, flat surface), but the end is just awful (with rolling hills).
“In the end, it wasn’t all according to plan, but it really worked. It was just awesome to be here. We’ve been talking about doing this for the last three years and to pull it off like this is just nuts. To go from not being at state for nearly 50 years to doing this.
“Wow.” The efforts of the Orioles were noticed by North Shore rival West Bend West, which finished a better-than-expected 15th at state with 354 points. Spartans coach Scott Hammer nodded his head in approval of the Hartford showing.
“Hats off to those guys,” Hammer said. “They (the Orioles) ran a fantastic race. The way they moved up from the first mile to the second mile to the finish was impressive. It’s great to see a fellow conference team finish in the top 10 like that.”
Hammer was also impressed with his team’s solid effort. The Spartans were projected to finish 18th but were able to move a few spots with sound help from senior leader Sam Schreiber, who led the way in 24th (38th overall) in 16:50.
“I can’t say enough about what Sam did,” Hammer said. “He was technically very effective and moved up every mile.”
Other scoring runners for West included Nathan Butters 46th (76th) in 17:24, Joe Prasch 85th (129th) in 17:57, Andrew Hartzell 98th (144th) in 18:08 and Kyler Fuchs 101st (147th) in 18:13.
Also running were Quinlin Ehlke 104th (150th) in 18:14 and Carson Hammer 116th (163rd) in 18:25.
“I thought it was a sound effort,” Coach Hammer said. “We had only three guys (Fuchs, Butters and Prasch) who had run on the course before. The guys had a really good time, which was important, because the hard part was getting here.
“Once you’re here, you just focus and enjoy the moment.”
Making a return trip to the D1 boys state meet was East’s Thomas Conklin who was an impressive 33rd in the 187runner field in 16:43. He was 40th in the pandemic-modified state meet in 2020. Neenah’s Austin Henderson was the individual D1 champ in the 187-runner field in 15:40.
In the girls D1 state race, the area was represented by West Bend West’s Sarah Roemer in 93rd (20:58) and Slinger’s Violet Schulteis, who was right behind her in 94th (20:58).
Lauren Pansegrau of team champ Middleton earned her second state individual girls D1 crown with an impressive time of 17:45.
In the D3 girls’ race, Living Word Lutheran freshman Lucy Upton was 85th out of 149 in 22:17 as Elsie Kmecak of Burlington Catholic Central won in 19:48.