FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey questions a call from the sidelines during an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Waco, Texas. Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women's basketball team. The school announced the move Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)