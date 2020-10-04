FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies general manager Matt Klentak speaks at an introductory news conference for new Phillies baseball players Zack Wheeler and Didi Gregorius in Philadelphia. Klentak has stepped down as general manager of the Phillies after a third straight September collapse left the team out of the postseason for the ninth consecutive season. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)