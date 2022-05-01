FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (8) of the goes in shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half of NBA playoff basketball game on May 8, 1997, in Inglewood, Calif. The jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, will be sold at auction. David Kohler of SCP Auctions says the jersey from the 1996-97 season could fetch between $3 million and $5 million in an online auction that begins May 18. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)