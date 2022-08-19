CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will miss the next two Cup races — at least.
The veteran 23XI driver, who has missed the past four weekends of NASCAR Cup Series racing due to a head injury, announced on Twitter Thursday evening that “the time is still not right” for him to return to racing.
Busch hasn’t competitively returned behind the wheel since sustaining a concussion during qualifying at Pocono Raceway on July 23.
“As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch wrote in a tweet. “Over the last few weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus my recovery on trying to be back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona.”
Busch said the decision was not an easy one “but the right one,” and that Ty Gibbs will make his fifth Cup Series start in Busch’s stead at Watkins Glen on Sunday.
“It’s my goal to be back in the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD to start the playoffs,” he wrote. I know Ty will continue to do a great job in my absence, and I appreciate the competitiveness he’s brought to the track.”
The news puts Busch’s playoff hopes on even thinner ice.
The driver has notched one win in the 2022 regular season, keeping him in the 16-car playoff for the moment. But his consecutive absences have depressed his point total and has locked all other drivers with one win into the playoffs — including Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.
His absences also mean that if two new drivers earn a win in the season’s final two races, Busch is likely out of the field.
NASCAR would extend a playoff waiver into the playoffs if Busch continues to request one, a spokesperson told The Observer.
“I continue to be incredibly grateful for all the well-wishes and support,” Busch wrote. “It truly means a lot.”
Sunday’s Cup race will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast by USA Network.