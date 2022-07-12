FILE - Empty seats and cutouts are viewed in Dodger Stadium as Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Oct. 5, 2020. Concession workers at the stadium have voted to authorize a strike days ahead of MLB’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)