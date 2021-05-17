Lake Country baseball team hosting community contest to name the team

OCONOMOWOC - Construction crews are moving dirt at the site of the baseball field being built by Blue Ribbon Baseball as the ownership group reaches out to the community for inspiration on the team’s name.
According to a press release, the Lake Country team will begin play in 2022 in the American Association of Professional Baseball - an official partner league of Major League Baseball. It will play in the same league as the Milwaukee Milkmen and Chicago Dogs to go with nine other teams in the region and in Canada.
“The group feels the teams in the American Association of Professional Baseball will consistently bring Triple A talent to the field and are honored to be part of such a high level league,” the release states.
The ownership group for the team is made up Waukesha County locals Tom Kelenic, Sonny Bando, Tony Bryant and Tim Neubert.
In addition, the team is asking community members to submit their ideas for the name of the team. Suggestions can be submitted at lakecountrybaseball.com and the ownership group will choose one of the names suggested. The list will not be narrowed down for a community vote.
Entries will be accepted through May 28 and the winner will receive the following prizes: VIP seats to the game, a limited edition swag bag and the honor of throwing out the pitch for the first game.
Commissioner of the AAPB Joshua Schuab said the addition of the Lake Country team will enhance the level of play and quality of stadiums in the associations and increase the regional rivalries throughout the region.
“This new ballpark and these operators will certainly be no exception to those standards that have been established,” Schaub said. “We very much look forward to this innovative stadium and team playing ball in 2022.”
Tom Kelenic said in the press release that he and the ownership recognize baseball’s rich history in Lake Country.
“We’re excited to expand on that tradition and we’re very committed to bringing family friendly entertainment that everyone can enjoy to the community,” Kelenic said in the release.
According to the press release, the baseball site is aiming to be a vibrant entertainment hub to prop up the Lake Country lifestyle.
Outside of the stadium, there will be smaller developments that include NX Level Sports Performance and Spiderz Batting Glove, the release states.
Fans looking to kick off their fandom ahead of time, can join The Diamond Club, a founding fans club, by pre-ordering a ticket package for the inaugural season.