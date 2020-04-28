Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.