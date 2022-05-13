Even though two games were played last Sunday, the official beginning to the 101st Land O' Lakes baseball season will begin this Sunday as a slate of six games will be played, all beginning at noon.
If this season is as successful as the 100th season was last summer, Land O' Lakes baseball should be in for another banner year.
Sussex won the LOL championship last year when they defeated the perennial powerhouse Brookfield Bulldogs in the title game, 6-1, before a huge crowd at Monches. It was just the second title in Sussex franchise history. They had to wait 48 years between championships, as the first came in 1973.
The balance in the 22-team league is expected to be better than ever this season. There was tons of balance last summer and that is expected to be the same story this time around. The LOL has had three different champions the last three seasons. The Bulldogs won the title in 2020 and the West Bend 7-Up won the championship in 2019.
Once again the oldest amateur baseball league in Wisconsin will have a new look. Two new teams, Genoa City and Kenosha will join the Lakes program as each team in the league will play an 18-game schedule during the 15-week regular season. The LOL will conclude again with its popular post-season single elimination tournament.
There will be four divisions this season, with two having six teams and the other two having five teams The ever popular Lake Country Division will feature many of the oldest franchises in Land O' Lakes history. Teams competing in that division are Hartland, Merton, Monches, Pewaukee, Stone Bank and Sussex.
Teams making up the Kettle Moraine Division will be Dousman, Genesee, East Troy, Oconomowoc and Rome. Playing in the Metro Division will be the Brookfield Blue Sox, Brookfield Bulldogs, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee Beavers (they play at Lannon) and West Bend. West Bend has a new name this season, the Spirits after being the 7-Up for a lot of years. The Borderline Division will feature Burlington, Genoa City, Kenosha, Milwaukee Jaguars, Racine and Waterford.
Once again, every team will compete in the post-season playoffs. The playoffs will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27.
There are a few changes at the top of the league, Craig Larsen of West Bend remains as the Executive Director but Michael Barnes of Sussex, last year's Most Valuable Player, is the new league Commissioner. Cory Gasper of Sussex will be the vice-director and longtime umpire Kevin Vincent has taken over the umpire coordinator position from Gary Kalkopf.
“We're very happy with the expansion of Land O' Lakes baseball,” Larsen said. “We keep looking for our growth potential to keep adding teams. Our formula is to stretch our league to different areas in southeastern Wisconsin. We're looking forward to another successful season.”
Three of the top players in the last 25 years have retired after long and highly successful careers. John Arnold, one of the top pitchers in league history, will not return to the Brookfield Blue Sox and a pair of perennial All-Star first basemen, Derek Nelson of Oconomowoc and Scott Booth of the Brookfield Bulldogs retired after last season.
Two other outstanding players will be switching teams this season. Tom Zimmerman, a standout at Pewaukee for many years, will play for Rome this season. Zimmerman batted .431 last season. Dan Ranieri, who played and managed at West Bend one year ago, will play at Monches this summer. Ranieri batted .441 last year.
Barnes returns at Sussex after winning the MVP last year after putting together one of the best seasons in league history. He batted .513 during the regular season, had 33 RBIs, two home runs, seven stolen bases and 29 runs score. Blake Fleischman of the Brookfield Bulldogs is back after winning the batting championship one year ago with a remarkable average of .587.
And Barnes continued to put up monster numbers in the playoffs. In the postseason he hit an incredible .738 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.
Others expected back to their respective teams after finishing in the top 10 in the batting race are Sean Meyer of Oconomowoc at .480, Luke Dubnicka of Monches at .475, Matt Parrent of West Bend at. 457, TJ Pfaffle of Genesee at .456 and Parker Sniatynski of the Bulldogs at .449.
Top pitchers returning this season are Andy Smith of Monches, who was 10-0 with an ERA of 1.26, Brian Henschel of Hartland (7-1, 1.80) and Nick Erd of Menomonee Falls (6-1, 2.18). Henschel has played in the league for almost 30 seasons and could be the winningest pitcher in LOL history. Erd was runner-up last season in the MVP race.
Other players returning this year after being named to the All-League first team last summer are catcher Cooper Pease of Dousman, first baseman Chris Barnes of Sussex, Michael Barnes at second base, Brayden Gorecki of Sussex at shortstop, Zimmerman at third base, outfielders Matt Parrent of West Bend and Sniatynski of the Bulldogs, Fleischman as the DH, Lukas Broske of West Bend at utility and pitchers Erd, Henschel, Smith and Gavin Hinckley of West Bend.
In the season openers last Sunday host Rome blanked Monches 10-0 in eight innings and Hartland edged visiting Menomonee Falls, 3-2.
Games this Sunday at noon are Genesee at Waterford, East Troy at Rome, Oconomowoc at Hartland, West Bend at Sussex, Pewaukee at Monches and the Brookfield Bulldogs at Menomonee Falls.