FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2006, file photo, a Joe DiMaggio 1947 MVP Award plaque is displayed at a news conference in New York. The plaque features the name and image of Kenesaw Mountain Landis. The name of Landis, the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign, is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years. Landis won't be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of the America, the group said Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The decision came after 89% of its membership voted this week for removal. (AP Photo/Jennifer Szymaszek, File)