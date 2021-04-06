FILE - In this May 19, 2019, file photo, Atlanta United midfielder Jeff Larentowicz, left, keeps the ball away from New York Red Bulls forward Brian White during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Harrison, N.J. Larentowicz has retired after a 16-year career in Major League Soccer that included more than 400 appearances and championships in Colorado and Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)