FILE - Kyle Larson climbs into his car for a practice session for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Long Pond, Pa., in this Saturday, July 27, 2019, file photo. Larson was banished from NASCAR for all but the first month of his last season, his punishment for using a racial slur while racing online. Rick Hendrick felt the driver paid his penalty and deserved a second chance, one that begins with the season-opening Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)