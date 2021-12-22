WAUKESHA — In the midst of a long roadtrip, the Kettle Moraine girls basketball team added yet another stop on Tuesday night when they walked onto the court at Waukesha South. The Lasers have been away from their homecourt for almost a month now, as they have roamed from school to school, taking on one opponent after another.
And yet despite this lengthy stretch of games away from home, the Lasers are not showing any signs of slowing down.
Kettle Moraine made that point very clear in the first half of Tuesday’s matchup with the Blackshirts, as the Lasers entered halftime with a 48-10 lead that would eventually morph into a 76-23 victory.
“Coming in we knew we were the better team, and our philosophy is we’re going to play how we play, and we want to do things right and we always want to be the aggressor,” Lasers head coach Todd Hansen said. “Our motto is ‘We always want to be the hunter, we don’t want to be the hunted,’ so we have that mentality every game. We know we came out and we got a lot of turnovers on the press, and we took advantage of that.
“Defensively we really didn’t give them much at all, and it kind of snowballs and goes from there. Overall I was pretty happy with all aspects of the game for us.”
The Lasers put constant pressure on the Blackshirts throughout the first half, as their stifling full-court press led to multiple turnovers by South, which Kettle Moraine would capitalize on with quick scores.
The high-scoring first period was led mostly by juniors Grace Grocholski and Braelyn Torres, as they would combine to make 13 field goals and one free throw for 31 points in the half.
“I think we really understood what we needed to do on offense and defense,” Torres said. “Especially on the defensive end, like on screens we understood what we needed to do, and we got a lot of steals off of it and I think that really benefitted us and we were able to run our fastbreaks a lot.”
That high-intensity defense would keep South limited to single-digit scoring throughout most of the first period before the Blackshirts would finally score their 10th point of the night just moments before halftime.
“They’re a really good team. They played well, we didn’t play very well,” South head coach Erik Loose said. “I thought the energy was better in the second half. We came out a little flat in the first (half). We challenged them a little to step up the intensity, and I thought that they stepped up to that and I thought they played better in the second half.”
South was able to produce more on offense in the second half, scoring 13 points while shooting 7-for-12 from the free throw line in the period. Ahnya Terry provided a spark for the Blackshirts coming off the bench, as she scored eight points in the second half and accounted for both of the team’s two field goals in the period.
“We knew what they were looking to do coming in and we game-planned for it. They’re just really good, so credit to them,” Loose said. “Good players, good coach. He’s got a good program over there, so credit to Kettle Moraine.”
While the Lasers’ scoring pace slowed down slightly in the second half, they still saw good performances in the field. Sophomore Claire Vosburg led the team in scoring in the second half, as she made four field goals and shot 2-for-3 from the free throw line to account for 10 of her 12 points in the win. Even with a sizeable lead, there was no letting up by Kettle Moraine in the period.
“We stopped pressing, but we don’t want to take the pedal off the gas,” Hansen said. “You know, you’ve got to have respect for their team and we’re not going to keep pressing them when they’re down like that, but we’re still going to attack on offense, we’re still going to do pressure defense in the halfcourt.
“So we’re not going to get away from who we are, because that’s how we practice and that’s what we preach all the time. So when it comes to the game, even though the score might be lopsided, we don’t want to pull back because we don’t play that way. ”
That is a message that his team has clearly received.
“Coach never wants us to let off the pedal as he says, just because we don’t play the best team in the league, that doesn’t mean we need to play at their level,” senior Bailey Alvarez said. “He wants us to play our game all the time.”
Grocholski and Torres tied for the game-high with 21 points each, as Torres also recorded a game-high four three-pointers. Vosburg was the Lasers’ only other doubledigit scorer with 12 points, as junior Mikayla Selode, seniors Lily Randgaard, Livia Herro and Alvarez, and sophomore Briana Binagi accounted for the team’s remaining 22 points.
Karlie Johnson led South in scoring with nine points, followed by Terry’s eight points. Tea Rember was the only other Blackshirt to make a field goal in the loss, as she finished with two points.
While there was disappointment in the lopsided loss on their homecourt, there was little time for the Blackshirts to think about it as they prepare for their next game on the schedule.
“We’ve got a quick turnaround — we’ve got Burlington on the road tomorrow,” Loose said. “So this game is behind us and we’re starting to prepare for our game tomorrow at Burlington.”
And while Kettle Moraine will soon have to turn its attention to its next matchup, the team is still able to appreciate the impact a win like Tuesday’s can have on its season.
“I think it really helps further on when we’re in regionals and stuff with seeding, and since it’s a conference game it really impacts our seeding,” Torres said. “So I think this really benefits us when we get into our tournaments.”
While agreeing with Torres, Alvarez also added that a win like this will make a statement to the other teams in the Classic 8 Conference.
“Kind of like she said, but also (a blowout win can) make sure that we don’t fall behind in conference and just to let other teams know that we’re still here and we’re going to play as hard as we can no matter what,” Alvarez said.