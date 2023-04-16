ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Saturday.
McCutchen hit a 3-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (0-1) over the left field wall for his third home run of the season to leadoff the 10th.
David Bednar (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and Dauri Moreta worked around a leadoff walk in the 10th to earn his first save of the season. Roansy Contreras allowed two runs on six hits in becoming the fifth straight Pirates’ starter to work into the sixth inning.
Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking five batters and striking out six.
TIGERS 7, GIANTS 6, 11 INNINGS
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s walk-off single in the 11th inning capped Detroit’s rally from a five-run deficit to beat San Francisco.
Taylor Rogers (0-2) started the 11th with a wild pitch, which moved Spencer Torkelson to third. Cabrera’s bouncer up the middle was his 3,095th career hit and scored Torkelson.
Chasen Shreve (1-1) got the win, with five Detroit relievers combining to pitch seven shutout innings.
The Tigers trailed 6-1 after three innings and were still down 6-3 in the eighth, but Nick Maton singled off John Brebbia and Riley Greene walked. Javier Báez fouled off six two-strike pitches before hitting a two-run double to make it 6-5 and brought Sean Hjelle out of the Giants bullpen. Kerry Carpenter’s deep fly to right moved Baez to third, and Torkelson’s flare over the drawn-in infield tied the game.
Giants starter Anthony DeScalfani allowed three runs, two of them earned, on six hits in 6 2/3 innings.
BLUE JAYS 5, RAYS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Danny Jansen had two hits and an RBI and Toronto again beat Tampa Bay.
Alejandro Kirk reached base four times, scored once and drove in a run. Kikuchi (2-0) allowed one run and four hits, improving to 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six career games against Tampa Bay. Closer Jordan Romano earned his league-leading sixth save in seven chances.
Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who have connected at least once in all 15 games this season. Only Seattle (20 games in 2019) began a season with a longer streak.
In his first big league start, Rays right-hander Calvin Faucher allowed one run and two hits in 2 2/3 innings.
BRAVES 9, ROYALS 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Ozzie Albies also had four RBIs, and Atlanta beat Kansas City.
Murphy had RBI doubles in the first and third innings, a solo homer in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. The homer went 395 feet over the left field fence for his third of the season and his second consecutive game. Albies had a two-run double in the third inning opening up a four-run lead early in the game. In the eighth inning, he singled in two more runs to put the game out of reach.
Bryce Elder (2-0) continued his promising start to the year going 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs and seven hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.
Kris Bubic (0-2) gave up his first homer in 28 innings while allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.
PADRES 10, BREWERS 3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth had his first career multi-homer game with two two-run shots and drove in a career-high six runs as San Diego beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers to snap a three-game losing streak.
In a scary moment in the eighth, Brewers reliever Gus Varland was hit on the jaw by a 105.1 mph line drive by Manny Machado and came out of the game. The impact knocked Varland to the ground and he woozily stood up and dropped his glove as two teammates and a trainer rushed to his side. He went down on his knees as he was tended to and then walked off the field with two trainers.
Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking shot off the top of the right field wall with two outs in the fifth inning off Freddy Peralta (2-1) and then connected to center field with one out in the seventh off Hoby Milner. Cronenworth and Nelson Cruz drew consecutive bases-loaded walks in the eighth after Javy Guerra replaced Varland.
Cronenworth also had an RBI single in the first. Xander Bogaerts had three hits, while Cruz had two hits and three RBIs. Steven Wilson (1-0) was credited with the win.
YANKEES 6, TWINS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán retired his first 16 batters and New York beat Minnesota.
Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo homered and Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double for the Yankees, which rebounded from their first consecutive losses this season and stopped the Twins’ four-game winning streak.
Germán (1-1) didn’t allow a hit until his 66th pitch when Christian Vázquez singled up the middle on a fastball with a 2-1 count. He struck out a career-high 11, walked none and gave up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Tyler Mahle (1-2) allowed four runs — two earned — four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.
ASTROS 8, RANGERS 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez doubled with three RBIs to back up a strong start by rookie Hunter Brown and help Houston come back to Texas.
Alvarez tied the game with a two-RBI double in the third, and his bases-loaded walk started the scoring in a five-run seventh that pushed the lead to 8-2.
Brown (2-0) allowed five hits and two runs — none earned — with five strikeouts in seven innings to lower his ERA to 1.93.
The Rangers took an early lead thanks to a miscue by Houston. Robbie Grossman reached to start the second on an error by Mauricio Dubón, when he overthrew first base.
Cole Ragans (2-1) was charged with the loss.
DODGERS 2, CUBS 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Peralta hit a walk-off two-run single and Los Angeles rallied for their first walk-off win of the season.
Miguel Vargas beat out Seiya Suzuki’s throw to home plate on a ground ball single to short right by Peralta.
Shelby Miller (1-0) got the win after Michael Grove gave up one run, two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.
Patrick Wisdom hit a home run, and the Cubs wasted five scoreless innings from Jameson Taillon. Michael Fulmer (0-1) gave up a single to James Outman, a double to Vargas and pinch-hitter Peralta’s winning hit.
METS 3, ATHLETICS 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha homered leading off the seventh inning and Brandon Nimmo followed with an RBI double with two out that scored pinch-runner Tim Locastro as the New York Mets rallied to beat Oakland.
Pete Alonso hit his seventh home run for the Mets. The solo drive off A’s starter Shintaro Fujinami (0-3) in the fourth was the 153rd of Alonso’s career and his 87th in a road game.
Fujinami allowed three runs and four hits with five strikeouts over six innings, lowering his ERA from 17.55 to 11.37.
Drew Smith (1-1) retired four batters and had two strikeouts to earn the win. Brooks Raley set down two, Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless eighth and David Robertson worked the ninth for his third save, despite a pitcher’s clock violation.
GUARDIANS 6, NATIONALS 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — José Ramírez drove his first homer of the season into the second deck for a two-run, go-ahead shot in the fifth inning and the Cleveland Guardians erased a deficit for the second consecutive game.
After a rain delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes at the outset, Washington went ahead 3-0 in the first inning off Zach Plesac, with the help of a throwing error by third baseman Ramírez and run-scoring hits by Keibert Ruiz, Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses. Ruiz finished with three hits and two RBIs.
Plesac (1-0) would end up going five innings and giving up four runs, two earned.
Nationals righty Chad Kuhl (0-1) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks — each of which came on four pitches. The big blow was off the bat of Ramírez, who connected with a 3-0 slider after Amed Rosario tripled for one of his two hits.
MARLINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2
MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Miami rallied to win their fourth straight.
Avisaíl García had two hits and Garrett Hampson homered for the Marlins.
Scott McHugh (0-2) relieved Arizona starter Ryne Nelson to start the seventh and allowed García’s leadoff double. Nelson allowed one run and five hits and struck out four in six innings.
Gabriel Moreno’s RBI single in the top half put the Diamondbacks ahead. Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff double against Matt Barnes and advanced on a balk by the Marlins reliever. Andrew Nardi (1-1) relieved Barnes after Moreno reached and got two outs around two walks that loaded the bases. Huascar Brazoban followed and pitched a perfect eight. Tanner Scott closed with a perfect ninth for his first save.
WHITE SOX 7, ORIOLES 6, 10 INNINGS
CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal tied the game in the 10th inning with a bloop RBI double, and Óscar Colás followed it with an RBI single to lift Chicago over Baltimore.
White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert (1-0) picked up the win, despite allowing an unearned run in the ninth.
Baltimore scored in the top of the 10th, with Jorge Mateo leading off with a sacrifice bunt to move Terin Vavra to third and Adley Rutschmann beating out a potential double play to score Vavra.
But Grandal’s double off reliever Logan Gillaspie (0-1) started something for Chicago. Jake Burger singled, and Colás scored pinch-runner Seby Zavala with his single.
White Sox starter Michael Kopech allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Orioles starter Kyle Gibson allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
RED SOX 9, ANGLES 7
BOSTON (AP) — Yu Chang snapped an 0-for-28 drought with a two-run homer and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single after Los Angeles’ Matt Thaiss was called for his second catcher’s interference in the eighth inning, lifting Boston to a comeback win over the Angels.
Rafael Devers added his seventh homer, a two-run shot, and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs for Boston.
Gio Urshela hit a grand slam and drove in five runs and Mike Trout added three hits with his 300th career double for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani had two singles, extending his on-base streak to 36 games, the majors’ longest current active stretch.
Thaiss had his catcher’s interferences in three batters to help Boston load the bases in the eighth against Ryan Tepera (1-1). Tepera walked Refsnyder with the bases loaded.
Ryan Brasier (1-0) got the win and Kenley Jansen the final three outs for his fourth save and the 395th of his career.
REDS 13, PHILLIES 0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Wil Myers went 4 for 5 with two home runs, and Cincinnati rode a stout pitching performance by Graham Ashcraft to shut out Philadelphia.
Ashcraft (2-0) allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings to stay perfect on the young season.
Myers tagged Philadelphia starter Matt Strahm (1-1) with a home run in the second inning to put Cincinnati on the board first.
Strahm was pulled in the third after throwing just 67 pitches. Strahm had runners on second and third with two outs and Myers coming to the plate.
Myers took the first pitch he saw from reliever Andrew Bellatti 401 feet to center field to put the Reds ahead 4-0.
Myers brought home another runner in the fifth on an RBI-double to left. The two-base hit jump-started a three-run inning for the Reds. Cincinnati piled on five more runs in the eighth.
MARINERS 9, ROCKIES 2
SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez started Seattle’s big fourth inning with a solo home run, Julio Rodríguez capped it with a three-run triple, and the Mariners won its third straight.
Suárez went opposite field with his second home run of the season as the ball hit the top of the wall and bounded into the crowd. J.P. Crawford added a two-out RBI single later in the inning before Rodríguez electrified the home crowd.
Rodriguez was the last batter Ryan Feltner (0-2) faced. He allowed five hits, walked three and struck out five.
One big inning from Seattle’s bats was all George Kirby (1-1) needed, even if the Mariners kept scoring. The right-hander had a shaky second inning, and allowed a one-out double to Jurickson Profar in the third inning, but retired the next 11 batters. He struck out three and walked none.