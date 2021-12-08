WAUKESHA — There have been flashes of brilliance here. Flickers of excellence there.
Still, the fact Waukesha West’s girls basketball team hasn’t found a branch of consistency to grab onto has been driving Wolverines’ coach Mark Busalacchi loony.
“This is a really good team that’s not playing where we need to be, and that’s on me,” said Busalacchi, West’s 10th-year coach. “I just feel like I’m pulling all the wrong strings, pushing all the wrong buttons.”
Whether Busalacchi is his own worst critic is certainly subjective. What can’t be argued is that West took a step in the right direction Tuesday towards playing with the steadiness it needs moving forward.
West overcame a dreadful start and a double-digit deficit, and rallied past visiting Brookfield Central, 47-38, in a non-conference game between two traditional powers. The Wolverines improved to 2-3, while the Lancers fell to 3-2.
West senior point guard Ashlyn Yow was tremendous in stretches and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Neveah Thompson was a beast on the block, scoring 13 points and adding five steals.
Senior guard Alina Prusko led Central with 12 points, but the Lancers shot just 4-of-18 in the second half (22.2%) and 10-of-35 for the game (28.7%).
“Even though we haven’t started very well, our chemistry has been great,” Yow said. “It’s been unbelievable. And when we start playing with more consistency, we can be a great team. We have five or six elite girls and I think we can definitely make a run at state.”
Busalacchi believes the same thing, although early returns suggested otherwise.
While West’s schedule to date has been daunting, the star-studded Wolverines were averaging just 49.0 points per game and getting outscored by 11.5 points per contest.
The slow start had Busalacchi first in line to grab a mirror.
“I feel like I’ve been off,” he said. “I haven’t been as good as I need to be.”
Those feelings certainly intensified during a maddening start that saw West go scoreless the first 10 _ minutes and fall into a 10-0 hole. The Wolverines missed their first 12 shots, had five turnovers and didn't score until their 14th possession when Thompson had a traditional three-point play.
“It was beyond frustrating,” Yow said of West’s start.
But a handful of things changed that should give the Wolverines hope. West’s defensive intensity improved. The Wolverines upgraded their shot selection. And West played with a cohesion that hasn’t always been evident the first month.
“There were some real positives,” Busalacchi said.
The Lancers still led, 15-5, late in the half, but the Wolverines went on an 11-2 run in just a 90-second window. Yow drained a pair of 3-pointers in the run and had eight points, while senior guard Jordyn Hudson also canned a 3-ball.
That helped West close the gap to 17-16 at halftime.
“I’m going to play college ball and I want to show people I’m going to play for a reason,” said Yow, who has committed to Division II MSU Denver. “It’s important for me to step up at times like that.”
Central led, 23-21, with 13 minutes left when West went on a 9-0 run and built a lead it never relinquished.
Thompson started the fun with a driving layup, was fouled and hit the free throw to put West ahead, 2423. Yow then scored and was fouled, and when she missed the free throw, Thompson corralled the rebound and scored.
One trip later, Maddie Anderson scored inside and West’s lead ballooned to 3023.
“Ashlyn’s a senior point guard who’s a scholarship kid,” Busalacchi said. “That’s what you kind of expect them to do. That comes with the territory.
“And (Thompson’s) a beast and just really, really good when she’s in control and can kind of see the game a little bit better. She’s a load-and-a-half and she’s been really good all year.”
The Lancers pulled within 34-31 with 7:48 remaining after a pair of Brynne Petersen free throws. But Central managed just two free throws in its next eight possessions as West pushed its lead to 42-33.
The closest Central came from there was six.
“We’ve got to find ways to score,” Lancers coach Mallory Liebl said. “This year, we have girls in completely new roles. In the past … we always had that “go to” player, and now we have girls learning how to be that player.
“We’re slowly putting our pieces together, and the best part about it is our girls battle every possession from start to finish. If we can keep doing that, all the other things will fall into place.”
Busalacchi believes the same thing will eventually happen for his Wolverines — and Tuesday his team took baby steps in that direction.
“We’ve played really well in stretches, where I’ve said, ‘That’s the team we saw this summer and that’s the team that was the preseason No. 3 in the state,’ ” he said. “We know that it’s there. We just have to figure it out, and we will because we’re just too good.”