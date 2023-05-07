FILE -Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall. Bronny James abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)