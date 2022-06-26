FILE -Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Phoenix. LeBron James and Naomi Osaka are becoming teammates in the entertainment world. Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)