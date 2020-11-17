San Francisco Giants' Drew Smyly throws against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams when he agreed Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who are looking to bolster a rotation that was depleted by injuries and disappointing performances. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)