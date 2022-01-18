BROOKFIELD — Two ranked, veteran teams with high postseason aspirations had the opportunity to test themselves against one another Saturday afternoon in what was arguably the most intriguing matchup of the 15th annual Luke Homan Memorial Showcase.
It delivered the goods, as defending Division 3 state runner-up Lake Country Lutheran remained unbeaten with a 79-71 victory over Waukesha South in a fast-paced affair at Brookfield Central High School.
For the Lightning, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 all season long, it was just the matchup it was looking for — win or lose — as they improved their record to 120.
“We don’t get enough games like this,” LCL coach Mark Newman said. “It was so good for us because now we see, OK, It’s hard to simulate that kind of size advantage. Their guards are bigger than us, so it was a really great opportunity.”
It took the first half and then some for the Lightning to adjust to the athleticism and size of South (9-4), who entered the weekend ranked eighth in Division 1 but has now dropped back-to-back games out of conference.
“Just to play against that level of competition, we don’t see that type of pressure a lot,” LCL senior guard Luke Haertle said. “So it was really nice to test ourselves because there are going to be those types of games later on the season. It’ll prepare ourselves for deep in the playoffs when every team’s good, and they’re going to be one of those teams in Division 1.”
Both teams started slow offensively, but the Blackshirts reeled off a 9-0 run ignited by junior guard Tyran Cook to go up 13-6 with 10 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half. That lead went back up to seven on a triple by senior forward Dylan Guckenberger, making it 18-11, before the Lightning began to settle in.
Haertle completed back-to-back three-point plays and senior guard Noah Howard gave LCL its first lead since the early going with a pair of free throws at the 2:41 mark.
It looked like the Lightning would take a lead into halftime, but senior guard/forward Marshawn Robinson made a 3 at the buzzer to put South in front 30-28.
“We don’t always run our offense to actually see how the other team’s trying to guard us, and we have some different actions that we’d like to run,” Newman said. “But the first half of the first half, we were shooting so fast and they sped us up so much.”
When the Lightning did figure out South’s tendencies on defense, it became nearly impossible to stop them.
A pair of free throws by senior Johnny Nehls put LCL in front for good, 33-32, 74 seconds into the second half. In all, the Lightning would go on a 20-3 run to seize a 48-35 lead with 12:27 remaining after Howard scored off a turnover.
“We just really got the momentum,” Haertle said. “Started off with a couple easy buckets and then force turnovers and the game just started flowing our way.”
The LCL lead grew as high as 14 on multiple occasions, lastly when Haertle found Nehls to make it 61-47 with 7:04 left. But then Cook got cooking.
He would score 22 of his game-high 33 points in the second stanza, and the Blackshirts cut the deficit to 64-60 when Robinson (18 points) put back his own miss with 4:23 to go. Moments later, Cook would once again get South within four, knocking down one of his several contested midrange jumpers to make it 66-62.
“What a tough shot maker,” Newman said of Cook. “Every day in practice we talk about shots you can live with, but they’re not supposed to make all of the shots you can live with. I said to Johnny after the game, you did a great job on that kid, but he was going left, going right, moving while he was shooting and knocking everything down. I was really impressed.”
South could never make it a one-score game, however. The Lightning lead returned to double figures on a free throw by senior Sam Heicher, making it 7262 with 1:13 remaining, and the Blackshirts never got closer than seven from there.
LCL had four players in double figures, led by 28 from Haertle. Nehls had 11 of his 17 after halftime, Howard added 16, while senior Ben Lubbers scored a dozen of his 14 points in the second half.
More challenging out-ofconference foes in Pewaukee and Catholic Memorial await the Lightning in February — games they hope to benefit from on their quest for a state championship.
“It was really nice to just see that level of competition, see that level of pressure and have our guys handle it, and bounce back in the second half and really come out stronger,” Haertle said.