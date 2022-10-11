FILE - Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the sixth tee during their singles match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Former Masters champion Matsuyama said on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that he believes players who left to play on the Saudi-funded league known as LIV Golf may be entitled to earn ranking points.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)