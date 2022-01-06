Lofty Ambitions

CEDARBURG — In some respects, you get the sense that the season really kicks into high gear Saturday for the Cedarburg boys swimming and diving team.
The defending WIAA Div. 2 team champions have been training for more than a month and have competed at some meets, but head coach Amit Kaul said the Bulldogs have viewed their home invite as a key milestone of sorts for their title defense.
“We’re really pointing to this Saturday, that’s our invitational, just to mark our progress,” the veteran coach explained. “Everyone’s trained really hard. The first few weeks of the season we didn’t really have a full team. Some of the boys were traveling at club meets, national meets, and they had their non-school competition meets that they could get in early in the season. At conference relays, we didn’t quite have everybody either, there were some conflicts, so we’re just focusing on our intensity in practice.
“We want to try to put it all together now, this Saturday and next Saturday.”
Cedarburg brings back a large portion of its championship lineup, especially in the swimming events.
“We did lose some seniors, but the core of our team is back and they’ve all improved,” Kaul said. “So it’s exciting to think about the next several weeks.”
Matt Dedering, Isaac Fleig, Charlie Gwidt and Louis Henderson are a formidable quartet that played a large role in Cedarburg claiming gold last February, for the first time in program history.
Dedering won state titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle swims last year and is already ahead of his pace compared to a similar point last season.
“He’s stronger, he’s bigger, but he has the same intensity,” Kaul said. “He’s got his sights set on the 50 and 100 again. He’s getting closer to his goal times every day.
“He’s been 46 already, and the low 21s in his 50. He’s able to train through harder sets now and that’s the most important part,” the coach added about times that would have been good enough to challenge for first place in both events as last year’s state meet. “I can see improvement in his technique and his physical strength.”
Fleig ran away with first place in the 500 free last season and swam on a pair of winning relays. Kaul said the thing that sets the junior apart is his ability to remain focused on improving, no matter what he accomplished with his last swim.
“He’s very intense everyday. He’s good at self-assessing and continuously setting goals beyond what he’s achieved. Even if he’s achieved something great, he wants to go ever further with his effort and attention to detail,” the coach explained. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Gwidt also earned four state medals as a sophomore. In individual swims, he took third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Kaul noted that not only has the junior improved, he also helps push his teammates to get better.
“It’s great to see how they push each other in practice,” the coach said. “Charlie usually swims with Matt, and they sort ofr ely on each other’s presence to keep moving forward with their goals.”
Henderson is also working to add to his medal collection this winter after taking fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 free last year. He also was part of two winning relays, and was credited by his teammates for getting that championship meet off to a great start with his leadoff leg in the 200 medley relay.
Kaul added that he has noticed improvement from the senior this year.
“He’s shown a lot this year already with his breaststroke and IM that we didn’t see much of last year, but he’s still our backstroker and he’s versatile in freestyle,” the coach said. “He can do pretty much anything.”
Cedarburg did lose some key contributors from the title-winning team. The most notable are divers Noah Turner, Evan Zimdars and Jude Brobst, who placed second, third and fourth, respectively, last February.
While the Bulldogs probably will not be able to replicate the 54 points they scored in that event a year ago, Kaul believes he has a group that could put the team on the board in the opening event of the state meet.
“We do have a good group of divers. They’re learning a lot as they go and we’re excited to see what they can do this Saturday,” he said. “Our diving group is different, but they work equally hard.”
Cedarburg also welcomes the return of Hayden Rose this year after the senior missed the past two seasons.
“We’re happy to have Hayden back,” Kaul said. “He swam well at sectionals his freshman year. Now as a senior, he’s grown and he’s matured and I like having him in class, too. He’s a great student and he’s trained extremely hard. He’s going to be a great freestyler at the end the season and he’s also just focused every day. Just being part of that group, it’s kind of hard not to be.”
Kaul also believes Henry Cain will continue to turn heads. The junior swam on all three state relays a year ago and also scored points in the 100 freestyle.
“Henry is better, too, this year,” the coach said. “He’s already faster than he was at the same time last year. I think everybody knows that they have to play their role and step up when it counts, and they’re excited to do that.”
He added that there are a few more swimmers capable of contributing during the postseason.
“Eli Monet and Jude Garey went to the sectional meet, along with Henry,” Kaul said in regard to what they did last season. “Those two did well, too. Jude contributed in backstroke, Eli in butterfly.”
Obviously, the main objective for the Bulldogs is to defend the state championship.
“It’s hard to get around that. That’s where your mind goes. And whatever we can do on the way trying to achieve that is really just is a step toward it. Once you’ve accomplished it, you want it again,” Kaul admitted before mentioning that is not the only goal. “Once you get to that point, you want to get back, but you also want to achieve your potential in terms of time. That’s what drives us.”
The Bulldog Invite gets underway Saturday with diving set for 8:30 a.m. and swimming events to follow at 1 p.m.