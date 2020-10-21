FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2011 file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Casey McGehee (14) yells at third base umpire and crew chief Derryl Cousins after being thrown out by home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. Former major league umpire Derryl Cousins, who worked three World Series during a career that lasted over three decades, has died. He was 74. Craig Cousins said his brother died at home Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 after a bout with cancer. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)