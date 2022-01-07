FILE - Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson encourages his players in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2008, in Cincinnati. Greg Robinson, who spent nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, has died at 70. His wife Laura confirmed that he died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from a form of Alzheimer's Disease. . (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)