FILE - Fans cheer during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Jamaica and the United States on Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. In choosing new TQL Stadium in Cincinnati for Friday night's World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the U.S. Soccer Federation picked a city with just 3% Hispanic population in a state that ranks 42nd among the 50 in that demographic. “When you’re talking about a World Cup qualifier, it’s really important to have a pro-U.S. crowd, and whether that’s Latinos in the stands or not, we want a pro-U.S. crowd," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. "And it's not always easy to ensure it. I think we learned from mistakes in the past.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)