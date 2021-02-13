DAYTON, Ohio — Loudon Love had 21 points as Wright State stretched its winning streak to eight games, getting past Milwaukee 92-81 on Friday night.
Love also committed seven turnovers.
Tanner Holden had 17 points for Wright State (16-4, 14-3 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 15 points. Jaylon Hall had 14 points.
DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-9, 6-8). Courtney Brown Jr. added 14 points. Josh Thomas had 13 points.
___
___
