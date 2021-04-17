FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with running back Derrius Guice (5) following a win over Mississippi in an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss. A 74-year-old woman told state lawmakers she spoke directly to Orgeron about sexual harassment she endured in 2017 from one of his star players. But the woman, a grandmother, said Orgeron did nothing to reprimand then-LSU running back Guice when the player allegedly harassed her while she working at her Superdome security job in 2017. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)