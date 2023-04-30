MEXICO CITY — Manny Machado put San Diego ahead in the seventh inning with his second homer of the night, and the San Diego Padres outslugged the San Francisco Giants 16-11 on Saturday in Major League Baseball’s first game in Mexico City.
Nelson Cruz, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis and Xander Bogaerts also went deep for the Padres, who outhomered the Giants 6-5 and outhit them 17-13 in the thin air of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, which opened in 2019. At 7,349 feet above sea level, this two-game series is the highest elevation for big league games. MLB’s previous regular-season trips to Mexico were for games in Monterrey.
San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford, Lamonte Wade Jr. and Mitch Haniger homered off Joe Musgrove. Blake Sabol hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Steven Wilson that tied the score 10-10, and David Villar homered five pitches later.
Tom Cogrove (1-0), a 26-year-old left-hander who played at Manhattan College, won in his major league debut for the Padres. Tyler Rogers (0-1) got the loss.
BREWERS 7, ANGELS 5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched six sparkling innings, and Milwaukee earned its third straight win.
Burnes (3-1) allowed one run and five hits. Devin Williams got one out for his fifth save
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames and manager Craig Counsell were ejected in the sixth.
Adames asked for a timeout from plate umpire Adam Beck, who refused to grant the request and called a strike. Adames had gotten two previous allowances. Counsell came out to argue and got tossed.
Adames struck out swinging on the next pitch, had words with Beck and was ejected. He had to be restrained by his teammates.
Mike Trout homered twice and drove in five runs for Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani finished with three hits. Reid Detmers (0-2) got the loss.
DODGERS 1, CARDINALS 0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw continued his dominant start to the season with seven sharp innings.
Kershaw didn’t allow a baserunner until Dylan Carlson’s one-out single in the fifth. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up two hits, struck out nine and walked none, throwing 88 pitches.
Back for his 16th season on a one-year deal, the 35-year-old Kershaw (5-1) won his fourth consecutive start.
Austin Barnes hit an RBI single in the second inning for Los Angeles, which will try for its first three-game series sweep Sunday. Brusdar Graterol pitched the ninth to earn his second save.
Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery (2-4) allowed five hits over 6 2/3 innings but lost his fourth consecutive decision.
RAYS 12, WHITE SOX 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Wander Franco hit a leadoff homer in the seventh for Tampa Bay's first hit off Lance Lynn, sparking a 10-run inning for the Rays.
Randy Arozarena added two homers, one in the seventh and another in the ninth, for Tampa Bay, which improved to a major league-best 23-5. Yonny Chirinos (1-0) allowed a run in 4 2/3 innings.
The White Sox have lost 10 straight to match their longest skid since 2013. They fell to 0-6 against the Rays this season.
Lynn (0-4) struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He was charged with four runs and three hits.
Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single in the second for Chicago. Eloy Jiménez added an RBI double in the sixth.
PIRATES 6, NATIONALS 3, GAME 1
PIRATES 16, NATIONALS 1, GAME 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drew Maggi got his first two major league hits, three days after making his big league debut with the Pittsburgh following 13 years in the minor leagues, and the Pirates completed a day-night doubleheader sweep.
The 34-year-old Maggi lined a 2-2 splitter from Hobie Harris into center field for an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, boosting the Pirates’ lead to 13-0 in the second game. Maggi stayed in the game at third base and added a ninth-inning double off Lane Thomas, an outfielder.
Miguel Andujar homered in his season debut in the opener, and then hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning of the second game. Rich Hill (3-2) got the win in the first game, and Vince Velasquez (4-2) pitched six scoreless innings in the nightcap.
The Pirates have won four straight and 11 of 12. They are 20-8 for the time since 1992, when they won their last division title.
Dominic Smith homered in the second game for Washington, which is last in the NL East at 9-17, including an NL-worst 2-11 at home. Patrick Corbin (1-4) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings in the first game, and Chad Kuhl (0-2) got the loss in the nightcap.
DIAMONDBACKS 11, ROCKIES 4
DENVER (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo and Christian Walker homered, and the Diamondbacks handed the Rockies their seventh consecutive home loss.
Perdomo had three hits and four RBIs. Walker had three hits and drove in two runs.
Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit an RBI single in the first to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight games, but he departed in the bottom of the sixth with a left knee contusion. He hit the left-field wall and fell awkwardly while trying to catch Ryan McMahon’s RBI double. He walked off the field gingerly under his own power.
Arizona's Tommy Henry (1-0) went 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and seven hits.
The Diamondbacks sent 10 men to the plate in their six-run second against rookie Noah Davis (0-1).
RANGERS 2, YANKEES 0
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a three-hitter for his first big league nine-inning shutout, and the Rangers beat the listless Yankees for New York’s fifth loss in seven games.
Ezequiel Duran hit a two-run homer for Texas in the fifth.
Yankees captain Aaron Judge missed his second straight game with a mild hip strain, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Harrison Bader on the sideline. New York was shut out for the first time this season and has scored two runs or fewer in five of its last seven games.
Eovaldi (3-2) struck out a season-high eight and walked none against one of his former teams.
New York's Jhony Brito (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.
PHILLIES 6, ASTROS 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw six shutout innings and Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer, leading Philadelphia to its fourth straight win.
Wheeler (3-1) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one in his third straight victory.
Nick Castellanos also connected for Philadelphia, and J.T. Realmuto had a sacrifice fly. Jake Cave had three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.
Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros in the eighth. Cristian Javier (2-1) yielded three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.
REDS 3, ATHLETICS 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jeurys Familia gave up a one-run lead in the ninth, Cincinnati’s Jake Fraley hit a broken-bat double and the Oakland Athletics set a major-league record of 28 games to begin a season without a win by the starting pitcher in a loss to the Reds.
A’s starter Kyle Muller tossed five innings and was in line to finally break the notorious streak. But Familia (0-1) walked Henry Ramos, surrendered Kevin Newman’s single, then walked Nick Senzel. Fraley delivered one out later.
Cincinnati’s Casey Legumina (1-0) pitched the eighth for the win and Alexis Díaz got his fourth save. Luke Maile homered leading off the third for the Reds, who have won five straight.
RED SOX 8, GUARDIANS 7, 10 INNINGS
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo drove in the winning run to cap a two-run 10th inning for Boston, which rallied for a win over Cleveland despite blowing the lead an inning earlier.
Rafael Devers had a long first-inning, three-run homer. Brennan Bernardino (1-0) earned his first major-league victory.
The Guardians notched four runs in the seventh and tied it on José Ramírez’s RBI single off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth — it was Jansen's first blown save and first run allowed of the season.
Josh Naylor had a three-run double, and Josh Bell and Andrés Giménez both hit a solo homer for the Guardians. Emmanuel Clase (1-2) was given the loss.
BLUE JAYS 1, MARINERS 0, 10 INNINGS
TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho singled with the bases loaded in the 10th and Toronto beat Seattle for its sixth straight victory after Mariners pitcher Easton McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his first major league start.
Matt Chapman doubled off the center-field wall with two outs in the seventh for the only hit against McGee, who was called up from the minors before the game.
Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman matched the impressive rookie with a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled off Trevor Gott (0-2) to begin the bottom of the 10th, advancing automatic runner Bo Bichette to third. Seattle intentionally walked Chapman to load the bases for Varsho, who broke an 0-for-18 slump by lining the first pitch over Teoscar Hernández in right field.
Toronto reliever Erik Swanson (1-0) struck out three in a hitless inning against his former team.
ROYALS 3, TWINS 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jhoan Duran’s wild pitch allowed Edward Olivares to score the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and Kansas City ended a nine-game losing streak at Target Field.
Olivares doubled twice and walked on four pitches from Duran (0-1) leading off the ninth. Oliveras stole second, and Michael Massey walked for the first time in 81 plate appearances this season when Duran committed a pitch-clock violation with a full count.
Nicky Lopez sacrificed and Olivares bounced a 1-0 curveball off the mitt of catcher Ryan Jeffers, the ball bouncing to the warning track in front of the first-base dugout.
Kansas City won for just the third time in 15 games. Scott Barlow hung on for his fourth save.
José Caus, Taylor Clarke, Aroldis Chapman (1-1) and Barlow allowed one run over the final 3 2/3 innings. Chapman got his first win with the Royals.
MARLINS 7, CUBS 6
MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run double in the Marlins' five-run first inning, and the team held on for a 7-6 win over Chicago.
Sánchez also singled home Luis Arraez in the fourth. Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each had three hits. Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (2-2) struck out a career-high 12 in five innings. He was charged with two runs and three hits.
Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger homered for Chicago, while Trey Mancini had two hits and scored two runs. Caleb Kilian (0-1) struggled in his fourth career start for the Cubs. The right-hander was promoted from Triple-A Iowa before the game and tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
TIGERS 7, ORIOLES 4, GAME 1
ORIOLES 6, TIGERS 4, GAME 2
DETROIT (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez struck out nine in five shutout innings in his first major league win, and the Orioles earned a split in their doubleheader against the Tigers.
Ryan McKenna homered and drove in three runs for the Orioles, who have won 10 of their last 12 games. Detroit fell to 2-13 against AL East opponents.
Matt Vierling had three hits and four RBIs for the Tigers in the opener. Zack Short homered and Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2) pitched effectively into the sixth inning.
Baltimore took control of the nightcap by scoring four second-inning runs off Matthew Boyd (1-2) on five singles and a wild pitch.
A top-rated prospect, Rodriguez (1-0) allowed two hits and set a career high for strikeouts in his fifth big league start. Felix Bautista pitched the ninth for his seventh save.
Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer for Baltimore in the opener. Dean Kremer (2-1) got the loss.
In the first game, Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his third save.